FY2025 EPS Forecast for StorageVault Canada Cut by Analyst

StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James Financial reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of StorageVault Canada in a report issued on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. Raymond James Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.75 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for StorageVault Canada’s FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

SVI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins reduced their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. CIBC decreased their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.17.

StorageVault Canada Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:SVI traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$4.10. 1,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,456. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.91. StorageVault Canada has a twelve month low of C$3.53 and a twelve month high of C$5.26. The company has a market cap of C$1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Benjamin Harris sold 30,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.78, for a total value of C$113,439.00. Also, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 189,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$786,425.00. Insiders bought a total of 196,000 shares of company stock valued at $810,525 in the last three months. Insiders own 38.49% of the company’s stock.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc is engaged in the business of owning, operating, and leasing storage to individual and commercial customers across Canada. The company operates through three segments. Its Self Storage segment consists of renting space at the company’s property for short or long-term storage which also includes space for storing vehicles and use for small commercial operations.

Featured Articles

