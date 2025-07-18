National Bank Financial Predicts EMX Royalty FY2025 Earnings

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for EMX Royalty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for EMX Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for EMX Royalty’s FY2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get EMX Royalty alerts:

Separately, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of EMX Royalty from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

EMX Royalty Price Performance

EMX traded up C$0.02 on Friday, reaching C$3.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,242. The company has a market capitalization of C$309.08 million, a P/E ratio of -86.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62. EMX Royalty has a one year low of C$2.16 and a one year high of C$4.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.92.

About EMX Royalty

(Get Free Report)

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and iron deposits, as well as battery, precious, and base metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.