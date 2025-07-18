Maxim Group Begins Coverage on Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Research analysts at Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 348.43% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.
