Maxim Group Begins Coverage on Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Research analysts at Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 348.43% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of Akari Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.12. 1,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,889. Akari Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.20.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

