iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 295.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.86. 136,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.04 and a 1-year high of $111.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.84.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

