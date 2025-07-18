Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases 1,070 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its stake in Zscaler by 4.7% during the first quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 2.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ZS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Zscaler from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Zscaler from $292.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Zscaler from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.82.

Zscaler Trading Down 0.1%

ZS stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $285.97. 88,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,061,676. The company has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1,101.63 and a beta of 1.11. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.45 and a twelve month high of $318.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.55.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.13 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 20,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.72, for a total transaction of $6,033,207.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,075,531.52. The trade was a 42.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 28,947 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $7,236,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 110,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,641,500. This trade represents a 20.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 200,793 shares of company stock worth $58,752,794. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

