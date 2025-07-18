Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Increases Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 59,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,946,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,257,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HYG traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $80.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,861,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,979,913. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.08 and a 52-week high of $80.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.65 and a 200-day moving average of $79.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

