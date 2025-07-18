Ring Mountain Capital LLC Buys 29,098 Shares of Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF)

Ring Mountain Capital LLC grew its stake in Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,098 shares during the period. Profound Medical comprises approximately 1.3% of Ring Mountain Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ring Mountain Capital LLC’s holdings in Profound Medical were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PROF. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $6,577,000. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in Profound Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. Bleichroeder LP increased its holdings in Profound Medical by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 183,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 692,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 206,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $1,878,000. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Profound Medical

In other Profound Medical news, CEO Arun Swarup Menawat bought 12,027 shares of Profound Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $56,887.71. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 587,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,930.97. This represents a 2.09% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PROF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.69. 130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.31 and a quick ratio of 10.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.49. Profound Medical has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $11.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average is $6.08.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 269.35% and a negative return on equity of 70.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Profound Medical will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PROF shares. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Profound Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Profound Medical from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Profound Medical Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

