Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.36. The company had a trading volume of 196,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,832. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $124.10 and a 1-year high of $150.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.91 and its 200-day moving average is $134.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $234,547.56. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,032.52. This trade represents a 36.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 464,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,615,000 after buying an additional 12,768 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.2% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 127,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 108.6% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 45,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 23,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 270.2% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 984,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,043,000 after purchasing an additional 718,720 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

