Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 167,500 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 167,500 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.06% of Pure Storage worth $8,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pure Storage by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,443,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,054,448,000 after buying an additional 615,931 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,207,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,736,000 after purchasing an additional 401,035 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,748,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,458 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,921,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,751,000 after purchasing an additional 174,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,162,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,677,000 after purchasing an additional 657,175 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Friday, June 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Francis Murphy sold 11,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $619,330.42. Following the sale, the director owned 21,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,000.90. This trade represents a 33.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 22,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $1,253,225.45. Following the sale, the insider owned 261,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,498,234.25. This trade represents a 7.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,643 shares of company stock valued at $8,104,689 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pure Storage Stock Up 1.1%

PSTG traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $57.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,214. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.06. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.51 and a 12 month high of $73.67.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $778.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pure Storage

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.