DA Davidson Reiterates Buy Rating for Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZG. UBS Group lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $86.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.45.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Zillow Group

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of ZG traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.94. The stock had a trading volume of 11,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,510. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $40.30 and a 52 week high of $86.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.09. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.00, a P/E/G ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 2.09.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.88 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, Director Gordon Sheridan Stephenson sold 10,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $706,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 28,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,820.10. This trade represents a 26.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold 10,984 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $757,676.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 171,517 shares in the company, valued at $11,831,242.66. This represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,093 shares of company stock worth $6,989,688. Corporate insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 79.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.