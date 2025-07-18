Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,067 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,128,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,988,000 after acquiring an additional 142,346 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,993,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,116,000 after purchasing an additional 529,565 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,539,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,526,000 after acquiring an additional 23,605 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,226,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,412,000 after acquiring an additional 50,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,982,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,692,000 after acquiring an additional 62,211 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG opened at $448.44 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $450.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $423.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $403.12. The stock has a market cap of $180.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.