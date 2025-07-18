Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,625 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFLV. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,072,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,219 shares in the last quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,504,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,631,000. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 168.1% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 719,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 451,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corrigan Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 52.5% in the first quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 948,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,995,000 after acquiring an additional 326,579 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

DFLV opened at $31.41 on Friday. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $26.26 and a one year high of $32.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.31.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.