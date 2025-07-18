Reviewing Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) and Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB)

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report) and Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Experian and Dun & Bradstreet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Experian 0 1 0 1 3.00 Dun & Bradstreet 0 7 0 0 2.00

Dun & Bradstreet has a consensus target price of $11.86, suggesting a potential upside of 30.10%. Given Dun & Bradstreet’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dun & Bradstreet is more favorable than Experian.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Experian $7.52 billion 6.68 $1.17 billion N/A N/A Dun & Bradstreet $2.38 billion 1.71 -$28.60 million ($0.05) -182.30

This table compares Experian and Dun & Bradstreet”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Experian has higher revenue and earnings than Dun & Bradstreet.

Risk & Volatility

Experian has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dun & Bradstreet has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Experian and Dun & Bradstreet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Experian N/A N/A N/A Dun & Bradstreet -0.88% 11.51% 4.32%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Experian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of Dun & Bradstreet shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Experian shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Dun & Bradstreet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Experian pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Dun & Bradstreet pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Dun & Bradstreet pays out -400.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services. It also owns, create, and develops analytics, predictive tools, sophisticated software, and platforms; credit risk, fraud prevention, identity management, customer service and engagement, account processing, and account management services; data analysis, and research and development services. In addition, the company provides credit education, free access to Experian credit reports and scores, and online educational tools. It serves its customers in financial service, direct-to-consumer, health, retail, automotive, software and professional services, telecoms and utility, insurance, media and technology, and other industries, as well as government and public sectors. The company was formerly known as Experian Group Limited and changed its name to Experian plc in July 2008. Experian plc was founded in 1826 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors. The company was founded on August 8, 2018, and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

