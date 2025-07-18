Contrasting HNI (NYSE:HNI) and Eshallgo (NASDAQ:EHGO)

Eshallgo (NASDAQ:EHGO – Get Free Report) and HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Eshallgo and HNI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eshallgo N/A N/A N/A HNI 5.35% 18.48% 7.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eshallgo and HNI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eshallgo 0 0 0 0 0.00 HNI 0 1 2 0 2.67

Valuation & Earnings

HNI has a consensus target price of $71.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.00%. Given HNI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HNI is more favorable than Eshallgo.

This table compares Eshallgo and HNI”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eshallgo $16.96 million 1.02 $10,000.00 N/A N/A HNI $2.53 billion 0.95 $139.50 million $2.81 18.44

HNI has higher revenue and earnings than Eshallgo.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.3% of HNI shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of HNI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HNI beats Eshallgo on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eshallgo

Eshallgo Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the sale and leasing of office equipment and after-sale maintenance and repair services in the People’s Republic of China. The company also sells office furniture, IT products, water dispensers, printing papers, and other products, as well as provides maintenance services with enterprise resource planning systems. It serves private and public sector businesses, as well as large enterprises and institutions. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands. This segment sells its products through independent office products dealers, wholesalers, office product distributors, e-commerce focused resellers, and wholesalers, as well as directly to end-user customers and governments. The Residential Building Products segment provides various gas, wood, electric, and pellet-fueled prefabricated fireplaces; and inserts, hearth stoves, facings, outdoor fire pits and fire tables, and accessories. This segment sells its products primarily for home use under the Heatilator, Heat & Glo, Majestic, Monessen, Quadra-Fire, Harman, Vermont Castings, PelPro, Stellar, SimpliFire, The Outdoor GreatRoom Company, and Forge & Flame brand names through independent dealers and distributors, and corporation-owned distribution and retail outlets. The company was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Muscatine, Iowa.

