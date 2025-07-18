Exro Technologies (EXROF) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Comparison

Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Free Report) is one of 68 publicly-traded companies in the “ELEC PRODS – MISC” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Exro Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Exro Technologies and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Exro Technologies $16.84 million -$210.86 million -0.10 Exro Technologies Competitors $3.72 billion $270.32 million 6.69

Exro Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Exro Technologies. Exro Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

49.6% of shares of all “ELEC PRODS – MISC” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of shares of all “ELEC PRODS – MISC” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Exro Technologies has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exro Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 0.78, suggesting that their average share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Exro Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exro Technologies 2 3 0 0 1.60 Exro Technologies Competitors 261 1571 2158 151 2.53

As a group, “ELEC PRODS – MISC” companies have a potential upside of 0.86%. Given Exro Technologies’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Exro Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Exro Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exro Technologies -1,099.75% -109.03% -37.33% Exro Technologies Competitors -157.71% -96.39% -8.84%

Summary

Exro Technologies competitors beat Exro Technologies on 13 of the 13 factors compared.

About Exro Technologies

Exro Technologies Inc. focuses on developing generation power-control electronics in Canada. The company offers Exro Coil Driver, which allows the motor to switch between different operational profiles in real-time, as well as have multiple gears for scooters, electric bikes, recreational, light electric cars, motorcycles, fleet vans, electric buses, passenger vehicles, long-haul trucks, and industrial vehicles markets; and Exro Cell Driver, a stationary energy storage system for commercial and industrial energy storage applications. It also provides electric vehicle consulting and engineering services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

