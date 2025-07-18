Saturna Capital Corp Buys 1,900 Shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Saturna Capital Corp increased its holdings in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Saturna Capital Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 944.4% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 325.8% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $56.83 on Friday. Tractor Supply Company has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.75.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.77%.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $115,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 32,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,632. This represents a 5.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 35,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $2,006,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 74,605 shares in the company, valued at $4,177,880. The trade was a 32.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,445 shares of company stock worth $5,669,742 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.95.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

