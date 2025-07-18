Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Takes $211,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 18.6%

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $82.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.36 and its 200-day moving average is $77.37. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

