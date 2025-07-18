Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 913 Shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVRE. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 302,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,698,000 after purchasing an additional 22,105 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 26,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 46,787 shares during the period.

Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AVRE opened at $44.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.96. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $37.71 and a 1 year high of $48.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.09.

Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

