Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,537 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Ameriprise Financial worth $90,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $539.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.23. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.74 and a twelve month high of $582.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $520.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $511.42.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.08 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 68.93% and a net margin of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $4.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Ameriprise Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $462.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $524.71.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

