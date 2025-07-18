Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 1,450 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 413.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 51.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 7.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:RODM opened at $33.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.73 and its 200 day moving average is $31.46. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a twelve month low of $27.01 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -78.81 and a beta of 0.79.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

