Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Makes New Investment in Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1,583.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 29.3% in the first quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 219,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,661,000 after purchasing an additional 49,907 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNV opened at $154.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.41. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a 52-week low of $112.70 and a 52-week high of $179.99.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.79 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 50.39%. The company’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Several research firms have commented on FNV. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial set a $186.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.13.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

