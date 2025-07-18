Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 194,970 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,380,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,970 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $95,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 820.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 837,554 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CWK shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $14.50 target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $16.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Cushman & Wakefield’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

