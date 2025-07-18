Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $1.81 Million in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.08% of Ambarella at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Ambarella by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $70.48 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.86 and a 12 month high of $85.15. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -28.31 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.32.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMBA. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Ambarella from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ambarella from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Ambarella from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Ambarella to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ambarella from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.55.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $62,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 39,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,204.98. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

