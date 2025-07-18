Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes $2.08 Million Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,968,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,612,000 after buying an additional 154,575 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,736,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,207,000 after acquiring an additional 278,041 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,577,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,887,000 after buying an additional 22,942 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,341,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,616,000 after buying an additional 445,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,909,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,668,000 after purchasing an additional 25,260 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $84.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $98.10. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.95 and its 200-day moving average is $78.29.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $836.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.58 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.85%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

