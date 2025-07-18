Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452,307 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.47% of Hasbro worth $40,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Hasbro by 130.0% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, June 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

Hasbro Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of HAS stock opened at $77.19 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $78.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $887.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.60 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.