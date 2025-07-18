Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 513,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,429 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.86% of ONE Gas worth $38,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $43,344,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1,421.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 489,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,865,000 after acquiring an additional 456,891 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in ONE Gas by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 821,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,914,000 after purchasing an additional 310,460 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ONE Gas by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 864,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,849,000 after purchasing an additional 152,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 787,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,492,000 after acquiring an additional 148,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

OGS stock opened at $73.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.80. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.75 and a 12-month high of $82.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.43.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $935.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 64.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of ONE Gas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.64.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Featured Stories

