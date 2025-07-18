Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 464 Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 141.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $525.00 price target on Northrop Grumman and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.00.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE:NOC opened at $524.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $491.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $486.95. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 1-year low of $426.24 and a 1-year high of $555.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.27). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $3,793,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 201,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,964,243.54. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $368,706.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,552 shares in the company, valued at $3,819,575.04. This represents a 8.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,569 shares of company stock valued at $8,323,150. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

