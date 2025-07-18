Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 50,840 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 383,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 50,840 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $36,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $71,494,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth $68,949,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth $58,393,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 15,632.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 193,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,459,000 after purchasing an additional 192,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 774,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,565,000 after buying an additional 138,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.20.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $142.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $144.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.62 and a 200-day moving average of $114.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.52.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.36 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Energy Industries

In other news, EVP John Donaghey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,060. The trade was a 15.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul R. Oldham sold 1,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $154,003.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,070,777.74. The trade was a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

