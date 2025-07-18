Sigma Planning Corp Purchases New Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,059 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 4.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in eBay by 488.9% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 31,239 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 25,934 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 147.8% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,373 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 19.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,273 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in eBay by 10.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 101,684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after buying an additional 9,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $76.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.34. The stock has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.10 and a twelve month high of $79.84.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 27.62%.

In other eBay news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 127,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $8,822,470.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 123,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,559,469.26. This represents a 50.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 23,597 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $1,825,935.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 44,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,677.94. This represents a 34.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,222 shares of company stock worth $25,143,522 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Cfra Research upgraded eBay to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on eBay from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.12.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

