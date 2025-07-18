Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,500 Shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYY stock opened at $77.95 on Friday. Sysco Corporation has a 1-year low of $67.12 and a 1-year high of $82.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.31.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 107.96% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.96%.

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $25,219.04. Following the sale, the director owned 12,738 shares in the company, valued at $902,359.92. This trade represents a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $87.00 price target on shares of Sysco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.77.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

