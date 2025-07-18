Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROK. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.9% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 42,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,095,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Drystone LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Drystone LLC now owns 25,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 184,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,585,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROK. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $392.00 price target (up from $371.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.11.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE ROK opened at $356.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $323.60 and a 200-day moving average of $286.79. The stock has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.00 and a 52-week high of $357.64.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.99%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total transaction of $179,796.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,726.41. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.13, for a total value of $760,325.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,166.29. This trade represents a 70.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,757 shares of company stock worth $3,138,220. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

