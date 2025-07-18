Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,273,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,106 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.06% of Eastern Bankshares worth $37,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,122,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,111,000 after purchasing an additional 90,293 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,786,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,064,000 after acquiring an additional 355,262 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Eastern Bankshares by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,932,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,585,000 after buying an additional 259,476 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,080,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,638,000 after buying an additional 960,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 12.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,180,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,558,000 after buying an additional 469,743 shares in the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Luis Borgen sold 2,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $36,628.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,571.60. The trade was a 7.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Eastern Bankshares from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Eastern Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of EBC stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 0.94. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.17.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a positive return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $222.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Bankshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.00%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

