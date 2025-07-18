Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the first quarter worth about $522,000. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 542,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,943,000 after acquiring an additional 13,531 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 11.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 57,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova during the first quarter worth $934,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas boosted its position in Kellanova by 39.9% during the first quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 511,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,185,000 after acquiring an additional 145,900 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

K has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.75.

Kellanova Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of K stock opened at $79.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $56.37 and a 1 year high of $83.22. The stock has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.28.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.11). Kellanova had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 34.80%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.68, for a total transaction of $9,129,973.44. Following the sale, the insider owned 45,899,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,657,274,948.80. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,374,996 shares of company stock worth $111,466,342 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

