Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Invests $257,000 in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of O. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 78.3% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 288.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Trading Down 0.6%

Realty Income stock opened at $56.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.78 and its 200 day moving average is $56.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.75. Realty Income Corporation has a one year low of $50.71 and a one year high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.269 per share. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 293.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on O

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.