Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 265,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,341,000 after purchasing an additional 23,197 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, SVP John D. Couling sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $50,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 121,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,091,171.04. This trade represents a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,125,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 62,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,022.94. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,724 shares of company stock valued at $8,764,043 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $75.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.91. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $66.35 and a fifty-two week high of $89.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.78.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $369.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 49.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Get Our Latest Report on Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.