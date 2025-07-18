Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 16,975 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) by 42.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,975 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Florida Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 37,813 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 5.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 73.0% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTAI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citizens Jmp upgraded FTAI Aviation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.83.

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:FTAI opened at $115.65 on Friday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1-year low of $75.06 and a 1-year high of $181.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 550.71 and a beta of 1.62.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.08). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 438.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 571.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.54 per share, for a total transaction of $283,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 341,852 shares in the company, valued at $32,318,688.08. The trade was a 0.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stacy Kuperus bought 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.90 per share, for a total transaction of $100,982.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 88,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,214,496.70. This represents a 1.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,715 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report).

