Signaturefd LLC Acquires 1,642 Shares of Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,191,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Chord Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,784,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Chord Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 791,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,198,000 after acquiring an additional 47,649 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Chord Energy by 8.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 56.9% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 12,925 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHRD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chord Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.54.

NASDAQ CHRD opened at $105.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Chord Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $79.83 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 16.15%. Chord Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chord Energy Corporation will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

In other news, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 3,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total value of $290,863.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,165.70. This represents a 12.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

