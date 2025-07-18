CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,103,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in CMS Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,967,000 after acquiring an additional 15,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $70.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.38. CMS Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $60.84 and a 1 year high of $76.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price target on CMS Energy and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CMS Energy

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $161,794.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 69,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,121,121.31. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.