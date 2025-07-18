Signaturefd LLC Has $462,000 Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Peregrine Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,791,000. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $541,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 631.7% during the 1st quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 146.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $383.48 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $230.00 and a 52 week high of $421.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $383.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.30. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of -206.17 and a beta of 1.00.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $317.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CYBR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.04.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

