Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Shares Purchased by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 1,620.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Nextracker by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Nextracker by 10.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Nextracker by 27.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 4.0% during the first quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Nextracker by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Insider Transactions at Nextracker

In other news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 9,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $539,055.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 124,615 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,825. This represents a 7.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 83,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $4,655,183.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 195,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,907,460.90. This represents a 29.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,476 shares of company stock valued at $12,169,880 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Fox Advisors lowered Nextracker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Nextracker from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Nextracker in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXT

Nextracker Price Performance

NASDAQ NXT opened at $60.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.49. Nextracker Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.93 and a 52-week high of $67.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.25.

About Nextracker

(Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.