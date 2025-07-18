SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Has $225,000 Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 860 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 30.1% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,377 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the software company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,065.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,600. This trade represents a 14.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 9,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,909,885 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Autodesk stock opened at $292.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.59. The company has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.03 and a 52-week high of $326.62.
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
