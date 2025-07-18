Whittier Trust Co. Sells 200 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,240,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 9.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 1.2% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 310,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,960,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 228.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 43.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Price Performance

PSA opened at $283.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $297.04 and a 200 day moving average of $296.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $256.60 and a fifty-two week high of $369.99.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 119.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $329.00 to $328.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $354.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $331.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.64.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

