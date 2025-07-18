Larson Financial Group LLC Has $457,000 Stock Position in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1,651.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $614,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $1,914,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,359,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,390,000 after acquiring an additional 706,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,715,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,305,000 after buying an additional 247,647 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Performance

NYSE:ADM opened at $53.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.05. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $40.98 and a fifty-two week high of $66.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.69.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.05 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.71%. Archer Daniels Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 72.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ADM. Bank of America downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer Daniels Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

