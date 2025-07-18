Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,546 WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,046,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,812,000 after buying an additional 1,052,087 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in WEX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 872,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,008,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 823,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of WEX by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 602,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,653,000 after buying an additional 18,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 481,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,415,000 after acquiring an additional 23,859 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at WEX
In related news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $183,512.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,441.16. This trade represents a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith acquired 3,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.57 per share, with a total value of $500,734.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 101,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,616,061.74. This represents a 3.82% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Analysis on WEX
WEX Price Performance
NYSE:WEX opened at $153.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.45 and a 12 month high of $217.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.23.
WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.11. WEX had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $636.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. WEX’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
WEX Profile
WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than WEX
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- The Market Rally Is Gaining Momentum—Don’t Get Left Behind
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- High-Flying GE Aerospace Drops After Blowout Q2 — What Now?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Why Prologis May Be the Smartest Backdoor Bet on AI Real Estate
Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.