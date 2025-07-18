Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,546 WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,046,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,812,000 after buying an additional 1,052,087 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in WEX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 872,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,008,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 823,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of WEX by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 602,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,653,000 after buying an additional 18,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 481,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,415,000 after acquiring an additional 23,859 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $183,512.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,441.16. This trade represents a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith acquired 3,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.57 per share, with a total value of $500,734.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 101,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,616,061.74. This represents a 3.82% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WEX shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on WEX from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on WEX in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on WEX from $172.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on WEX in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.45.

NYSE:WEX opened at $153.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.45 and a 12 month high of $217.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.23.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.11. WEX had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $636.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. WEX’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

