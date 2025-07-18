Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Makes New $42.84 Million Investment in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,552,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $42,838,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,793,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,742,000 after buying an additional 437,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,567,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,769 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,159,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,407,000 after purchasing an additional 538,089 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,853,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,783,000 after buying an additional 228,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, H 2 Credit Manager LP grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. H 2 Credit Manager LP now owns 2,788,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,012,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.67. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $12.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $234.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 360.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.93.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

