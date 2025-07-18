Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 460,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,108 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.76% of Selective Insurance Group worth $42,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

SIGI stock opened at $88.57 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.13 and a 52-week high of $103.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 4.70%. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Anthony D. Harnett sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $117,705.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 15,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,258.76. This trade represents a 7.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

