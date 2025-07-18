Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,137 PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in PDD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new stake in PDD during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDD in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PDD during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $107.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $150.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.84. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $87.11 and a 52 week high of $155.67.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.88). PDD had a return on equity of 33.76% and a net margin of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $20.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PDD. Barclays cut PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PDD in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PDD from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Nomura Securities lowered shares of PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $121.00 target price on shares of PDD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.55.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

