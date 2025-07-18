SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases 126 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 958.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of OEF stock opened at $309.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.73. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $232.57 and a 12 month high of $310.29.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.