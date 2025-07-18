Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 47.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,271,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146,436 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $44,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the first quarter worth about $1,622,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Option Care Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health stock opened at $29.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $35.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OPCH. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

