Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Position Lowered by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,312 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.06% of Republic Services worth $45,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.2% during the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on RSG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Republic Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $229.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up previously from $268.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.21.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.5%

RSG stock opened at $240.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.82 and a 1-year high of $258.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.43 and its 200-day moving average is $235.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 34.99%.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.